Newcastle United loan star Kelland Watts has revealed that he set himself targets when he joined Plymouth Argyle on loan, but still has work to do to achieve them.

The Newcastle talent went out on his third successive loan spell in the summer, this time joining League One club Plymouth until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old insists that when he sealed the move, he set himself the goal of playing in all 46 of Plymouth’s league games.

Watts has so far successfully featured in 34 League One games for Plymouth, as he looks to continue to gain experience.

The defender also revealed he set a target for clean sheets as part of the Argyle defence, and with chipping in at the other end by hitting the back of the net.

“Being young and keeping my place every week is massive for my development, and for learning and understanding the game”, Watts was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“Before I came [to Argyle] I made my goals for the season.

“They were to play 46 out of 46 league games, 15 clean sheets and five goals.

“I have got three goals and 10 clean sheets, so I have got a few more to get.”

Plymouth currently sit in 15th spot in the League One standings, but are just seven points off the playoff spots.

They are next in action away at seventh placed Ipswich Town this afternoon.