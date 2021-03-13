Ray Houghton thinks that Fabinho’s performance in midfield for Liverpool against RB Leipzig might have taught Jurgen Klopp the value of playing the Brazilian in his proper position.

Klopp has regularly deployed Fabinho in central defence this season after seeing his centre-backs pick up long term injuries.

The Liverpool boss opted to play Fabinho in his natural midfield position in the second leg of the Reds’ last 16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig earlier this week and he shone.

Fabinho picked up the Man of the Match award for his display as Liverpool progressed in the Champions League, and Houghton thinks the Brazilian showed Klopp what he has been missing in the middle of the park.

“I think the manager might have learned a great lesson himself by [thinking] ‘OK, he’s not a defender, he’s a midfield player, let’s play him in that role, I can fill in the defensive positions, but let’s have that solid look about the midfield'”, Houghton said on LFC TV.

“You see the performance on Wednesday night, more creative, we’ve got that shield in front of the back four to protect.

“I just think it gave a confidence to everyone else on the field for Liverpool.”

Liverpool are next in action away at Wolves on Monday night and all eyes will be on whether Klopp again plays Fabinho in midfield or shifts him back into the centre of defence.

Fabinho has clocked 20 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League so far this season, along with turning out six times in the Champions League.