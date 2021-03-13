Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Blues have been in fine form under boss Thomas Tuchel and sit in fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 50 points from 28 games to their name, two more than fifth placed West Ham United, although the Hammers boast a game in hand.

The earlier fixture between Chelsea and Leeds, at Stamford Bridge in December, saw the Blues run out comfortable 3-1 winners and Tuchel will be keen for a repeat today.

Chelsea’s last visit to Elland Road in a league fixture came in 2003, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds.

For this afternoon’s game Tuchel has Edouard Mendy in goal, while he selects a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Ben Chilwell.

Further up the pitch, Tuchel picks N’Golo Kante and Jorginho to control midfield, while Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech also start. Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic get the vote to play.

If the Chelsea boss wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea Team vs Leeds United

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Substitutes: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud