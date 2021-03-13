Former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand has insisted that the Magpies created the better chances in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Friday night.

An injury-time Jamal Lascelles goal earned Newcastle a valuable point at home against Aston Villa as they fight on to keep themselves in the Premier League this season.

Ciaran Clarke scored an unfortunate own goal to hand Aston Villa the lead in the 86th minute and it seemed Newcastle were heading for another defeat before the Magpies captain intervened in the 94th minute.

But Ferdinand believes until Aston Villa scored, Newcastle looked the better team and created the better chances and got into good positions to score.

He indicated that Newcastle should be disappointed with the result despite earning a valuable point with seconds left on the clock.

The former Newcastle star said on Premier League TV after the match: “When you look at the chances that Newcastle got or the positions they got themselves in and perhaps never took their chances and never really test the goalkeeper, they will be disappointed.

“It looked like up until then it was the only chance Villa had and it went into the back of the net.

“I know the stats will show different and they had more chances, but when the game opened up that’s where they had their chances.

“In the run of the game, you looked at Newcastle and say they created the better chances.”

Newcastle moved up to 16th in the league table but are just two points ahead of Fulham who are 18th in the table.