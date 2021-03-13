Tim Sherwood has insisted that Newcastle United will still need to win at least three of their last ten Premier League games to survive this season.

Newcastle managed to rescue a point against Aston Villa on Friday night with an injury-time equaliser from club captain Jamal Lascelles as it finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.

The point took them to 16th in the league table, but they are still just two points ahead of 18th placed Fulham who have looked better in recent weeks and did beat Liverpool last weekend at Anfield.

Many believe a lower points haul than previous seasons could be enough to survive in the Premier League this term, but Sherwood still feels a side will still need 38 points to be safe.

He stressed that Newcastle need to find three wins from somewhere still as he expects both Brighton and Fulham to cobble together a few more victories from now until the end of the season.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the draw with Aston Villa: “When I look at the table I still think they need three wins.

“I think you need 38 points to stay in the league, I really do this year.

“I think Brighton will turn a few wins in and certainly the way Fulham are playing, they are going to create a few wins for themselves.

“I just think you need to find some wins.”

Newcastle will take a trip to the Amex Stadium next weekend for a relegation six-pointer against Brighton.