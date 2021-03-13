Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan thinks that Tyler Roberts upped his game against Chelsea, but has urged the Whites star to make sure he turns in similar performances week in, week out.

Roberts has come in for criticism in recent weeks for his displays in a white shirt, with some Leeds fans believing they have not been up to the mark.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is continuing to keep faith in the forward though and he started in the Whites’ 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Elland Road on Saturday.

Whelan has also been critical of Roberts, but believes the performance he put in against Chelsea was a vast improvement, full of chasing and defending, with the player looking fitter and stronger.

However, he wants to see Roberts adding consistency to his game and repeating the performance going forward in order for him to change his view.

“I think he just had a better game all round. He was involved for 90 minutes, defending, chasing, looked a lot fitter, a lot stronger”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was getting himself into good areas and not dwelling on the ball too much.

“He was releasing it at the right time, getting himself into areas where he can affect the game, getting on the ball and bringing others into play.

“That was probably one of the better games I’ve seen him play.

“If he can keep that up, play like that each week and add a goal and an assist, then yes, you’ve completely changed my mind [on him].

“But that is the kind of performance I want to see week in, week out.”

With Patrick Bamford suffering an injury in the 0-0 draw with Chelsea, it remains to be seen if Bielsa might opt to play Roberts as the side’s attacking focal point.