Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Saturday represents a massive point for the Whites given the quality of the opposition it came against.

Both Leeds and Chelsea hit the woodwork during the Premier League encounter at Elland Road, but neither were able to make the chances that came their way count and had to share the spoils.

Chelsea started the game as favourites, but Leeds grabbed a point which moves them a step closer towards securing Premier League football again for next season.

Whelan thinks the draw represents a huge point and insists Leeds had to work hard to make sure Chelsea were kept at bay.

“That point is a really massive point and against a really good outfit as well”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think defensively we saw what a fantastic performance it was, the hard work that they put in, the battles they had to win and the discipline they had to show throughout the whole 93 minutes of this game.

“It was absolutely brilliant from Leeds United.”

Leeds are next in action away in the capital at Fulham on Friday evening, before they then play host to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

The Whites have so far lost more league games at Elland Road (six) than they have won (five).