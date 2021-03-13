Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been given a selection headache in central defence following the Whites’ 0-0 draw with Chelsea, Noel Whelan believes.

The Yorkshire giants recorded a welcome clean sheet at Elland Road as they split the spoils with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the Premier League fixture.

With Liam Cooper unavailable, Bielsa played Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in central defence against Chelsea and former White Whelan is impressed with how they performed.

He feels that Struijk and Llorente played so well that they should start together against Fulham on Friday night, regardless of whether Cooper is ready to come back into the team.

Whelan believes summer signing Llorente is getting better with every game, while he is a fan of the aggressiveness Struijk brings to the mix.

“Yes absolutely [it’s going to be difficult to drop Struijk or Llorente after their performance against Chelsea]”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“They’ve put pressure on, given the manager something really serious to think about, that’s for sure.

“When players are injured or not involved you have to take your opportunity. Struijk and Llorente looked solid at the back, a good partnership there.

“They are both being aggressive. I like Struijk because he is one of the more aggressive centre-halves we do have at the club.

“Llorente seems to be getting better and better and more confident in his ability at the minute.

“So look, I would keep the two for the Fulham game, absolutely.”

All eyes will be on who Bielsa chooses to pick in central defence for Leeds way at Fulham on Friday night as the Whites look for a win which would end any lingering worries about being pulled into the relegation scrap.