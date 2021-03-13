Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Elland Road today.

With four defeats in their last five league games, Leeds are keen to make sure that they get back to some sort of form at home against Chelsea this afternoon.

Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk will be their centre-back pairing with Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski playing as the full-backs in the back four.

Kalvin Phillips takes his place at the base of the midfield, while Stuart Dallas also plays. Tyler Roberts is given the vote to start too.

Patrick Bamford will continue to lead the line for Leeds, with Raphinha and Jack Harrison providing creativity and width to the team.

Robin Koch has returned to the squad after recovering from a knee injury and he will be on the bench alongside Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Jenkins, Poveda, Rodrigo