Arsenal loanee Konstantinos Mavropanos believes that Stuttgart have it within themselves to take points off any team they play, as they zero in on qualifying for Europe.

Stuttgart, where Mavropanos is on loan, currently sit in ninth spot in the Bundesliga, but if they beat Hoffenheim this afternoon then they will move to within two points of a European spot.

Mavropanos sees no reason why Stuttgart should not continue to progress if they plan for and adapt to every game that comes, with the Arsenal loanee feeling points are always possible.

“We want to develop step by step. This is still the case. Every match is difficult”, Mavropanos said in Stuttgart’s matchday programme.

“We look at ourselves, at our plan and our style of play, and then points are possible against any opposition.”

Mavropanos missed the start of the season through injury, but in recent weeks has become a fixture in the Stuttgart side in central defence.

With Mavropanos in the side Stuttgart have lost two of their last seven league games, winning three and drawing the other two.

The defender has made eight senior appearances for Arsenal and it remains to be seen if the Gunners are planning with him for next season.