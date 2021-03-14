Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk feels the Whites showed they can compete with the best in the Premier League against Chelsea on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds played out a 0-0 draw with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Elland Road on Saturday, with both sides hitting the woodwork and failing to take their chances.

Stuijk slotted into the centre of defence with Diego Llorente and succeeded in helping Leeds to keep a clean sheet against the visitors.

The Dutchman feels that in going toe-to-toe with Chelsea and claiming a share of the spoils Leeds have shown they can compete with the top teams in the Premier League.

Struijk also feels that Leeds can count themselves unlucky not to have picked up all three points from the game.

“It shows we can compete with the best”, Struijk said on LUTV.

“If we can get a point, unlucky not to get three points, also not to lose the game, it shows we can compete with the best.”

Leeds have struggled to keep clean sheets this season, conceding 46 times in their 28 Premier League games, a total worse than even bottom side Sheffield United, and will be boosted by keeping Chelsea at bay.