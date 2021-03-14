Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting team and substitutes to go up against north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s men have returned to form in recent weeks, sparking renewed hope of a push up into the top four and beating Arsenal will be eyed by Spurs to keep their momentum going.

Tottenham have won their last five games, across all competitions, and have only conceded once during the run.

The earlier meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for Tottenham and a repeat today would put Spurs on 48 points, just three points behind fourth placed Chelsea and with a game in hand.

Boss Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal for the derby, while in defence he selects Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, and Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Portuguese tactician opts to deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, while Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to make any changes then he has a host of options on the bench he can turn to, including Dele All and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris (c), Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Aurier, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Alli, Vinicius