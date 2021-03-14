Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has no doubt that Rodrigo was unhappy at bring brought off against Chelsea on Saturday, after the Spaniard was initially brought on to replace Patrick Bamford.

Rodrigo was brought on in just the 35th minute to replace Bamford, but Marcelo Bielsa then opted to replace him in the 79th minute, introducing Mateusz Klich.

The former Valencia man did not appear happy to be substituted and Whelan insists that the Spaniard will have been annoyed.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match: “I think when you look at the way Rodrigo trudged round and then didn’t even go and sit on the bench, and went straight into the tunnel…

“You can read what you want into that, but me as a former player, that is somebody that is annoyed with that decision and what’s happened.”

Bielsa explained after the match that he feels Rodrigo, who has had a spell on the sidelines, is still lacking match fitness and insisted he was pleased with how the Spaniard played.

With Bamford injured, it remains to be seen if Bielsa will opt to start Rodrigo in Leeds’ next game, away at Fulham on Friday evening.

Rodrigo has made 20 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League so far this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions; he scored four goals in 27 games in La Liga for Valencia last season.