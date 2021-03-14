Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium in the north London derby this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has the Gunners sitting in tenth in the Premier League table on 38 points, seven points behind seventh placed Tottenham, and the Arsenal boss will be keen for his men to close the gap by taking all three points today.

Arsenal visited Greece on Thursday night and came away with a 3-1 win over Olympiacos, a result which means the Gunners have now won three of their last four games, with the other contest, at Burnley, a draw.

The Gunners lost the earlier meeting with Tottenham this season, but have won two of the last four games between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium, and Arteta makes three changes from the side that won in Athens today.

Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal this afternoon, while Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney operate as full-backs. Gabriel and David Luiz are in central defence.

The Arsenal boss turns to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield, while also selected are Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Alexandre Lacazette is the goal threat.

Arteta has options on the bench if needed today, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ryan, Bellerin, Ceballos, Holding, Elneny, Chambers, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang