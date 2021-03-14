Chelsea loan star Matt Miazga has revealed that is learning from Vincent Kompany, dubbing the Manchester City legend “so good”.

The American defender is currently on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, where he plays under boss Kompany, as he continues his development away from Stamford Bridge.

Miazga is clocking up regular game time under Kompany in Belgium and feels he is improving as a player under the former defender.

He also insists that former United States Under-23 coach Andreas Herzog helped to make him a better player, but admits that with Kompany being a former defender, he has pushed his game forward.

“I also have good memories of Andreas, but Vincent is so good”, Miazga told Belgian daily De Zondag.

“He was also a central defender.

“I have learned a lot from him in the last six months, especially about reading the game.”

The American defender has so far made 20 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Anderlecht this season, while also featuring for the club in the Belgian Cup.

Miazga, 25, is under contract at Premier League giants Chelsea until the summer of 2022, and it remains to be seen if Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might wish to take a closer look at him over the course of pre-season before the 2021/22 season.