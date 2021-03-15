Manchester City linked full-back Robin Gosens has revealed that his lifelong dream is to play in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old left Germany to play for Dutch outfit Vitesse in 2012 before moving to Italy with Atalanta in 2017.

The full-back has attracted the prying eyes of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his performances for Atalanta in Serie A.

He will enter the final year of his contract this summer and clubs such as Manchester City, Inter and Juventus have been linked with holding an interest in securing his services.

But Gosens has revealed that his dream is to go back to his homeland and play in the Bundesliga in the future.

He stressed that at some point in his career he wants to realise his dream and play in a packed stadium in the Bundesliga.

Asked about his dream to play in the Bundesliga, Gosens told German magazine Kicker: “Yes, that’s definitely my lifelong dream.

“Since I became a footballer, I have said that I want to play in a packed stadium in the Bundesliga. That was always my drive.

“It was always the league that attracted me the most and that has never changed.

“I don’t know when but sooner or later, I definitely want to realise my dream of the Bundesliga.”

With his contract running down, the 26-year-old is tipped to leave Atalanta in the summer transfer window.