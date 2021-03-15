Glenn Hoddle believes David Moyes needs to show more trust in his West Ham players and allow them to play a bit more attacking football.

West Ham suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat Manchester United on Sunday evening in the Premier League, but their negative approach in the game has earned flak from many observers.

Moyes was accused of being too defensive against a Manchester United side who are not playing at their peak at present.

Hoddle feels the West Ham team are better than how they were set up against Manchester United by Moyes.

He believes there is a good balance in the squad and stressed Moyes and the players need to trust themselves that they can be a bit more adventurous.

The former Spurs boss conceded that Manchester United deserved the win on Sunday, but believes there is a lack of belief in the West Ham squad despite their position in the table.

Hoddle said on Premier League TV after the game: “I think they are better than how David set the team out. They are better than that, West Ham this year.

“They have got a lovely balance about their game.

“They defend really well, they know what they are doing when they go into that back five.

“And I think they have got some players of creation, they just need to trust themselves and say, ‘let’s go and attack a team because we are good’.

“They went to Villa and they were absolutely perfect.

“They defend but they attacked.

“Every time they got the ball they got bodies forward and a look a very good side.

“United deserved to win the game overall, but I just think their intent got to be a little bit more positive in some games.

“They haven’t got the belief that they should have.”

West Ham are still within touching distance of the top four spots and have played a game fewer than Chelsea in fourth.