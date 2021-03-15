Michael Owen has insisted that he is still waiting to see Manchester United’s identity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite their impressive results this season.

Manchester United needed a Craig Dawson own goal to win all three points against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win moved them up to second in the league table again and they are on course to play in the Champions League again next season with a top four finish.

Owen stressed that he is a fan of the Manchester United team and believes that they are good enough to beat any side on their day with the quality of players they have in their squad.

However, the former Red Devils striker is still not sure about the identity of the Manchester United side and is waiting for them to develop that under Solskjaer.

Owen said on Premier League TV after the game: “I like Manchester United.

“They are very good and I think they can go anywhere, we have seen them go to the Etihad in recent years and win.

“They can beat anyone on their day and have got unbelievable players.

“But the identity, I am still waiting for that develop and say, bang that’s Manchester United.”

Manchester United are still in with a chance to win a trophy this season as they are alive in the Europa League and FA Cup.