Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has stressed that with the unbelievable talent the Citizens have in their ranks, they will push on to win every trophy available to them this season.

The Citizens are currently on course to lift the Premier League title this year and are also alive in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League.

No English club have ever managed to win the quadruple of trophies available to them in a season, but Citizen star Zinchenko is optimistic about his team’s chances of being the first.

The 24-year-old refused to put a ceiling on his team’s ambitions and stressed that they have unbelievable quality in their ranks with the players willing to push on to win everything.

Asked whether the current Manchester City side are capable of winning every trophy available to them, Zinchenko told a press conference: “Of course. Bayern showed last year.

“They won everything, right?

“Barcelona did it as well the other year with Pep and I think of course everything is possible.

“We’ve got an unbelievable squad, the best players in the world. Why not?”

The full-back added that he sees the dressing room at the Etihad Stadium full of players hungry to win trophies and is of the view that next few months are the most important period of their careers with season entering the business end.

“Inside the dressing room or inside the team I can see hungry eyes.

“Everyone is so hungry for the titles. That’s what we want.

“In this period right now, I would say there is a bit more than two months.

“It is the most important two months in our careers.

“Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho have been here for close to 10 years and they deserve it so we are going to try.”

Manchester City are next in action against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday at the Puskas Arena, going into the tie with a 2-0 aggregate lead.