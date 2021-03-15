Former Rangers star Arthur Numan rates Borna Barisic highly and believes that the 28-year-old must have taken his advice on board to adapt to the Scottish brand of football and improve as a player.

Barisic arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2018, after the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the manager of the club.

He has since gone on to establish himself on the left side of the defence, and together with his skipper James Tavernier on the right side, the duo have formed a formidable pair, playing a pivotal role in their side winning the league this season.

Numan revealed that he sent the Croatian a DVD and told him to look at how he operated during his playing years.

The former Dutch international feels that Barisic must have taken tips on board in improving himself as a player.

In a Q&A session with rfpbc.org on how he rates the 28-year-old, Numan said: “Very. Yes, he must have taken my advice because I sent him a DVD and told him to look at how I played!

“I think he is doing a great job.

“I am a big fan of both Rangers full-backs.

“James Tavernier reminds me a little bit of the way I played and Barisic is also doing a good job.

“When he came over to Rangers a few years ago nobody knew that much about him as he was playing for a smaller club in Croatia.

“You always have to wait and see how players adapt because until you move to Glasgow and play for Rangers you don’t realise the pressure there is to win every week.

“In normal times there are 50,000 people at Ibrox and you need to win and the away games are always tough.

“But if you give 100 per cent for the jersey you can have a bad game and you will be accepted.”

Barisic has an 43 overall appearances against his name this season, having set up 13 goals for his team-mates.