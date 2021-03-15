Former Belgium international Marc Degryse is not sold on the idea of calling up Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk to the national team.

Struijk qualifies to play for Belgium and the country’s coach Roberto Martinez has admitted that he is on his radar as a potential addition to the Red Devils squad.

The Leeds man could also play for the Netherlands and has not yet decided who to represent on the international stage.

Former Belgium international Degryse however is against calling Struijk up and feels it is too soon to bring him into the Red Devils fold.

“It is not like he is head and shoulders above the rest. I do not know if you should call him up now”, he said on Playsports.

Degryse insists he would rather Belgium choose 35-year-old Thomas Vermaelen over Struijk, even though the former Arsenal man is out of sight in Japan.

“I’d blindly choose Vermaelen”, the former Belgium star said.

Struijk has been trusted in the Premier League by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on a regular basis this season and helped the Whites keep a clean sheet with a 0-0 draw against heavyweights Chelsea on Saturday.