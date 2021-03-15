Manchester United are yet to put in a concrete proposal to Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, but the relationship between the club and the player is good.

The 26-year-old has transformed Manchester United’s fortunes since joining the club in January last year and is the rated by many as the most important player in the squad.

He has scored 35 times and provided 21 assists in 65 appearances for Manchester United thus far and there is talk of the club wanting him to sign a new deal.

There were claims that Fernandes has rejected an offer of a new deal as he wants clarity about Manchester United’s transfer plans before committing to fresh terms.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, nothing of that sort has happened and Fernandes has not rejected any offer of a new contract.

It has been claimed that only initial talks have taken place between the club and the player, and no concrete offer has been made.

Manchester United are yet to present an offer to the 26-year-old and the club are still working on the detailsof the proposed new deal.

Talks over the length of the contract and his proposed salary are tipped to be discussed in the summer.

The relationship between the club and the player is excellent and he is happy at Old Trafford.