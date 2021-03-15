Fixture: Wolves vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds have slumped badly in the Premier League and gone from leading the table going into the new year to sitting a lowly eighth and facing a mountain to climb to secure Champions League football.

They are eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea and have no room for further slip-ups if they want to keep their faint hopes of a top four finish alive.

Liverpool have produced better results away from Anfield than at the ground this term though and will be encouraged by that ahead of their clash with Wolves.

For this evening’s game, Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while at the back he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips are the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Klopp looks to Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

If the Reds boss wants to shake things up during the course of the 90 minutes he has options on the bench, including Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R WIlliams, N Williams