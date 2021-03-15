Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle has expressed his disappointment at Spurs’ lethargic performance in the north London derby against Arsenal.

Arsenal scored a 2-1 win over Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday and secured the bragging rights in north London.

Erik Lamela scored a sumptuous goal to give Tottenham the early lead, but Martin Odegaard’s deflected strike levelled things up for Arsenal just before half time.

And a penalty from Alexandre Lacazette in the second half earned the three points for the Gunners.

Hoddle was disappointed at the lack of energy and creativity Tottenham showed when they were on the ball for the majority of the game.

Tottenham improved after Lamela was sent-off in the second half, but the former Spurs manager feels at that point the pressure was off as Jose Mourinho’s side had nothing to lose once they were a man down.

Hoddle said on Premier League TV after the match: “There was a lack of energy and ideas.

“There was no movement off the ball.

“Every time a Spurs player got it in the first 20 minutes, and that set the pattern of the game, they had no options on the ball.

“And they didn’t look like they were going to make runs, they didn’t want to hurt themselves running and they looked fatigued.

“They sort of plodded all the way through until they went a man down.

“Sometimes when you go a man down you just relax and think we have got nothing to lose.

“You can’t judge a team then, they had a go then but that was too late.”

Tottenham remained seventh in the league table on 45 points and are trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by six points.