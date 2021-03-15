Nuri Sahin has outlined what he sees as the key difference between the collapse in form Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund suffered and the decline happening at Liverpool.

Liverpool sat on top of the Premier League table as 2021 dawned, but have gone into freefall and are now facing a fight just to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sahin played under Klopp at Dortmund and witnessed the club’s slump under the now Liverpool boss which led to his departure from the Ruhr giants; the midfielder joined Dortmund following a loan at Liverpool.

He feels that while Liverpool have suffered a decline, the difference between their situation and the one of Dortmund is the amount of injuries at Anfield.

“At that time we did not have as many injuries at BVB as Liverpool currently do”, Sahin told German broadcaster Sport1.

“Sure, we had a few injured, I was among them.

“But it’s extreme with the Reds at the moment.”

Liverpool are still alive in the Champions League, having reached the quarter-finals, and look likely to have to win the tournament to qualify for next season’s edition.