Former Republic of Ireland star David Meyler has expressed his strong belief that Celtic would regain the Scottish Premiership title from Rangers next season with Roy Keane at the helm of Celtic Park.

Keane is among the names linked with the vacant manager post at Parkhead following the departure of Neil Lennon, who failed to lead the Hoops to their tenth league title in a row, losing the Scottish top flight crown to bitter rivals Rangers this season.

Meyler played under Keane and has an insider’s insight into the qualities the 49-year-old can bring to the table.

The ex-Sunderland star feels that Keane is the perfect person to succeed Lennon at Celtic as he would bring a much-needed winning mentality to the Hoops dressing room.

Meyler believes that with Keane at the helm, Celtic would be able to challenge and beat Rangers in the top flight next season and regain the title.

Asked whether he feels Keane should be in contention for the Celtic job, Meyler said on Off The Ball: “A 100 per cent, I think so, yes

“Of course, anyone who listens to me now will say look he has been out of management for the best part of ten years, all barstool managers will say look, he is out of touch with the modern game.

“But definitely Celtic had a very disappointing year.

“You have won nine-in-a-row, you are on for ten, it is great and they believe their own hype and obviously Rangers were incredible with the season they have had.

“But I think if Roy was to go in there, he brings that winning mentality.

“If you look at the impact he had at Sunderland, say, because Celtic will be low, they will be flat, like Rangers have blown them out of the water this year, which is unheard of.

“I would definitely love to see Roy take over Celtic.

“I think he would turn them around next season and I think they would be challenging [for the title] and I they think would beat Rangers.”

Celtic lost both times they crossed paths with Rangers in the league earlier this season, but will have an opportunity to put that right on Sunday when they host the top flight champions at Celtic Park.