Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has hailed Nathaniel Phillips for his performance in Liverpool’s 1-0 win away at Wolves on Monday evening.

Jurgen Klopp started Phillips in the heart of defence alongside Ozan Kabak and the Reds backline kept a clean sheet as a goal from Diogo Jota was enough to hand them a 1-0 win.

Beale, a former Liverpool youth coach, is full of praise for Phillips and the performance he put in during the Premier League clash at Molineux.

“Nat Phillips excellent again tonight for Liverpool”, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“So pleased for him – Great kid!”

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson also took to social media to salute Liverpool’s victory, which boost their hopes of reeling in fourth placed Chelsea, while sending his thoughts to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who suffered a head injury late in the game.

“Clean sheet and a win on the road. Good work lads”, Henderson wrote.

“Thoughts with Rui Patricio.”

Liverpool now sit sixth in the Premier League with 46 points from 29 games.