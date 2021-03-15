Everton shot-stopper Joao Virginia has revealed that boss Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly advised him to keep it simple and let the game come to him in his Premier League debut on Saturday.

With second-choice custodian Robin Olsen not available for selection, Virginia was asked to step up by Ancelotti in place of Jordan Pickford, who was forced off the pitch in the 43rd minute owing to an injury against Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

Despite his team falling to a 2-1 loss at Goodison Park in Saturday’s clash, Virginia put in a solid display and prevented the Clarets attack from breaching his goal again.

The Everton starlet revealed that Ancelotti and Toffees goalkeeping coach Kelly told him to be confident, to keep it simple and let the game come to him before he walked on under the bright lights at Goodison Park to make his Premier League bow.

Virginia, though disappointed with Saturday’s loss, is content in his own display and stressed he stuck to his coaches’ words, and is hoping it is the first of many appearances for Everton.

“The manager and Alan told me to be confident and keep it simple and let the game come to me”, Virginia told Everton TV.

“That’s what I did. I waited for the game to come to me and everything went well.

“I’ve been training really well and I’ve been waiting for this moment.

“You have to work every day in training and be ready in every matchday because it can happen. You have to be ready for it.

“I am happy with my performance. I am just disappointed we didn’t get the points because we were at home and I felt we could have done more.

“But I hope it’s the first of many appearances and I keep having the opportunity to play for Everton.”

It remains to be seen whether Pickford or Olsen will be fit for Everton’s FA Cup quarter-final encounter against Manchester City at the weekend.

And Ancelotti is expected to again give Virginia the nod if the senior custodians remain sidelined against the Citizens.