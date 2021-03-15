Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr is of the view that Roy Keane’s lack of recent experience in management at club level puts him behind the likes of Chris Wilder and Eddie Howe as a candidate for the next Celtic boss.

The Hoops are on the lookout for a new manager following parting ways with Neil Lennon, and Keane is among the names claimed to be in contention for the Parkhead hot seat, along with former Sheffield United boss Wilder and ex-Bournemouth boss Howe.

Keane called time on his playing career at Celtic, completing a short stint in Glasgow, and went on to manage Ipswich Town and Sunderland, while also having a spell as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Kerr feels that Keane is behind the likes of Wilder and Howe in the race to take over the helm at Celtic as his record at former club Ipswich and the national team are underwhelming, while his last tenure in charge at a club was over a decade ago.

Asked what he feels puts Keane in contention for the Celtic job, Kerr told Off The Ball: “Well I am not sure what puts him in contention, but what would put him behind the others [Wilder and Howe] in my opinion would be their recent record.

“Roy’s recent record as a manager is a few years back at Ipswich where it did not end very well.

“There was heavy investment in Ipswich from Marcus Evans, but ultimately it failed and they remained very much a mid-table team while Roy was there.

“Since then, he has not taken a job, he has been assistant to the manager with Ireland with Martin [O’Neill], that did not end very well either of them.

“I do not think that time and hence Roy’s reputation regards a club job, but interestingly I do not think English clubs have taken an awful lot of notice of how a manager does managing the Republic of Ireland.”

However, the ex-Republic of Ireland manager believes that if Keane gets the Celtic job, then he will have every opportunity to succeed as he is the type of the person who is prepared to give his all with whatever task he has been handed.

“If Roy was to get the job, I am sure he would get stuck into it, he would have every chance of being successful.

“He now has to compete with Rangers, who are at a different level than they have been for a long number of years, Steven Gerrard has done a brilliant job there.”

Currently Celtic are playing under interim boss John Kennedy and are gearing up for the derby against Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on Sunday at Celtic Park.