Former Premier League star Ian Wright has revealed that he was disappointed at West Ham’s negative approach against Manchester United on Sunday.

A Craig Dawson own goal was enough to hand Manchester United three points at Old Trafford as they moved up to second in the league table again.

The defeat left West Ham in fifth and they are still three points behind Chelsea in fourth having played a game fewer than their London rivals.

West Ham’s negative approach towards the game at Old Trafford earned some flak and Wright feels in the position they are in at a late stage of the season, David Moyes could have played his creative players from the start.

He stressed that West Ham were waiting for Manchester United to score and feels that they were too negative with their tactics for the majority of the game.

Wright said on Premier League TV following the game: “You have got West Ham in one of the best positions they have been in for many years in the Premier League.

“The fact is when you are looking at the way they are playing and the substitutes did bring on in [Manuel] Lanzini and [Said] Benrahma, I believe you start with those players.

“He has never won at Man United so why go there and be negative.

“You might as well go there with an attacking side and if it is going well you can carry on playing with the way you are or shore it up a little bit.

“But to go there and be that negative, waiting for them to score and all of a sudden when they do score you then change it.

“At this particular moment West Ham are in, I think that’s too negative.”

West Ham will be in action next Sunday when they will host Arsenal at the London Stadium.