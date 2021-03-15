Lazio hitman Ciro Immobile has showered praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his style of management, which triggered in him a willingness to fight for every ball while playing under the German tactician.

The Italian played under Klopp in the 2014/15 season during his spell at German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Although the 31-year-old struggled to hit top form under Klopp, he still reserves great admiration for his one-time boss and his style of management.

Immobile revealed that the current Reds manager always managed to trigger a willingness in him to give his all on the pitch while playing for him and added current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, has a very meticulous approach to management.

“[Klopp is] impressive, the will to fight for every ball burned inside you as you look into his eyes when he speaks to you”, Immobile told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“[Tuchel is] a meticulous type.

“[Under Zdenek Zeman it was] continuous attack, attack, attack.”

The striker stressed that even though his spells in Germany and Spain did not go according to plan, he learned a lot from those stints.

“Even if they [my spells outside Italy] didn’t go according to plan in sporting terms, I took a lot away from Germany and from Spain.

“Experiencing other cultures is a learning process “.

Immobile, who won the European Golden Shoe last term with 36 Serie A strikes, has found the back of the net 14 times this season from 24 league outings.