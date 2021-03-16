Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Chelsea defensive target Ibrahima Konate.

The 21-year-old French defender has caught the eye of several clubs with his performances for RB Leipzig this season.

RB Leipzig are set to lose Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich in the summer and they are now running the risk of losing Konate as well.

The Frenchman is one of the defenders Manchester United are keeping an eye on and he is also on the shortlist of Premier League giants Chelsea.

And according to Spanish sports daily AS, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Konate.

The Catalan giants have identified him as their top target for the summer transfer window as they look to invest in their defence.

Real Madrid have also shortlisted him as a potential target as they look to bring in a top defender ahead of next season.

Konate has more than two years left on his contract and has a buy-out clause of €45m.