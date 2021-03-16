Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has admitted that he would be surprised to see Roy Keane take up the Celtic job because of the scale of rebuild he will have to carry out at Parkhead.

The former Manchester United captain has been out of management since leaving Ipswich Town and has served as assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest since then.

He has emerged as a shock candidate to become the Celtic manager in the summer and there has been some contrasting reactions to him potentially taking up the role at Parkhead at the end of the season.

Nevin admits that it would shock him if the former midfielder agrees to become the next Celtic manager as he would be walking into a club who are struggling for confidence and it would require rebuilding work.

And he stressed if Keane gets it wrong it could go south for him in a very ugly manner in Glasgow.

Nevin said on Off The Ball: “I have to say I’d be slightly surprised if he took it, in some ways, because he would be going back to an incredibly difficult job because Celtic are in such a low at the moment.

“There is a bit of a rebuild to be done, so he would have to get so many promises and they would have to stick to the promises and give him the money to do that.

“Rangers may well get stronger next season, Gerrard has done a really good job there and if you walk into that and get it wrong it can be very ugly indeed.

“It would be a big call for him. but if he’s got it in his heart, he will be fighting battles and chasing, anything, to get what he wants the best of it.”

It remains to be seen if Celtic will turn to Keane, with a host of free agent managers currently being linked with the post.