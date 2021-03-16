Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has conceded that he just cannot see Jurgen Klopp’s side putting a string of wins together that could get them into the top four again this season.

A 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night has rekindled the flickering hopes of Liverpool sneaking into the Champions League spots again in the coming months.

A horror run of form in the first couple of months of the new year saw Liverpool tumbling down the league standings after starting 2021 at the top of the league table.

They are still just five points behind Chelsea, who are fourth with nine games left in the league campaign, and there are suggestions that they could still be in contention to be in the top four.

But Nicol believes West Ham and Leicester will be fighting for one spot, indicating that the other three spots in the top four have been more or less decided.

He stressed that he does not see how Liverpool can put together a run of wins that would take them back into the Champions League spots and stressed that they were not that impressive in their win over Wolves as well.

The Liverpool legend said on ESPN FC: “I think West Ham and Leicester are actually vying for that last place.

“I don’t see how Liverpool can put a run of wins together.

“Yes they did win today, but my goodness, they couldn’t keep the ball, didn’t really create an awful lot.

“And of course, they have actually got some home games so they must be terrified to play at home.

“They probably wish they were playing away from home every week so I don’t see Liverpool in the top four.”

With Liverpool out of the FA Cup, they have three weeks to prepare for the Arsenal game after the international break.