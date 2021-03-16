Everton defender Ben Godfrey has insisted that his move to Goodison Park has worked out perfectly and is clear that there is no club he would rather be at.

The 22-year-old signed for Everton in October 2020 on a five-year contract and made his first appearance for the Toffees coming on as a 32nd minute substitute after an injury to Seamus Coleman in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool at home in the Premier League.

The centre-back has since then made 21 Premier League appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, playing alongside the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan and fellow Yorkshireman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Godfrey revealed that he would not want to play for any other club in the world as he stated that his profile as a person and a player matches perfectly with Everton.

“Everything I stand for as a player and person matches with Everton, the fans and the club as a whole“, Godfrey told Everton’s official site.

Godfrey, an admirer of fellow summer signing Rodriguez, who he believes that he has the talent to unlock Premier League defences, insisted that playing alongside the likes of the former Real Madrid player has helped him learn and develop a lot.

“[James] he has so much feeling in his left foot, he can unlock anything with it.”

And he added: “I am developing and learning with these players every day and the move has worked out perfectly.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Godfrey will look to help Everton get back to winning ways after two successive defeats in the Premier League put the Toffees’ European dreams in doubt.