Pat Nevin has indicated that he is not sure why Jose Mourinho brought Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur as the Welshman lacks the consistency the Spurs boss craves from his players.

Bale returned to the north London club on loan last summer and after initially struggling to get on to the pitch, the 31-year-old has hit form in recent weeks.

Mourinho has taken time to be convinced about playing Bale more regularly, but Nevin stressed that he is not sure why he brought in the winger in the first place.

The former Scotland international believes Bale is not a typical Mourinho winger, as the players who worked best under the Tottenham boss are more consistent and rarely get injured.

He insisted Bale is none of those things, and Nevin believes that there are too many in the Tottenham squad who are not Mourinho-type players.

Nevin said on Off The Ball: “He brought Bale in, but Bale is not even a Jose player, nowhere near it. He is not that type.

“There is a line players use for each other, ‘he is made of glass’ and it is one of the most offensive things you can say because it means you are injured or injury prone.

“But Gareth is, there is no getting around it. He doesn’t play enough games or he can’t.

“And that’s not a Jose player.

“A Jose player is somebody who gives 7.5 or 8 in every single week and if you have got a little bit of flair ahead of it that’s great.

“But he also wants those flair players to really work hard.

“[Harry] Kane is a good Jose player, but there are too many un-Jose kinds of players in that group.”

Bale was brought off even before the hour mark in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.