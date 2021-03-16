Michael Ball has showered praise on Everton star Ben Godfrey for grabbing the most of his opportunities and stressed the defender has taken his game to another level under Carlo Ancelotti’s tutelage.

Ancelotti’s hunt to find additional support for his regular centre-backs last summer resulted in him roping in Godfrey from Championship outfit Norwich City.

The 23-year-old has since become a fixture under Ancelotti in his first season in Everton colours, with his boss banking on his positional fluidity to play him in both full-back roles along with his natural position at centre-back.

Former Toffees star Ball is seeing substantial growth in Godfrey since he arrived at Goodison Park and lauded him for taking his game to a whole other level under the watchful eye of Ancelotti.

The 41-year-old highlighted that Godfrey succeeded in earning Ancelotti’s trust by grabbing the opportunities that have come his way with both hands and has set an example for his team-mates to follow.

Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “If you get an opportunity [to play in the first team] though, you have to take it

“Learn from Ben Godfrey.

“Our back four was doing great, Godfrey got an opportunity – and he played out of his skin to give Ancelotti a massive headache and make sure there was a position for him in the side.

“He’s come in and probably gone to another level that what we already had.

“Michael Keane was playing well, Yerry Mina’s form was probably his best since coming to the club, but he played so well that he forced the manager’s hand.”

Everton are gearing up to host Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at the weekend and will be hoping to spring a surprise against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Citizens.