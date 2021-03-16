Tottenham Hotspur talent Oliver Skipp, who is on loan at Norwich City, has insisted that he always had faith in his ability to cope with the physical aspect of Championship football and is happy to be clocking regular game time.

Skipp is in the middle of a season-long loan spell at Norwich, for whom he has featured in all 36 Championship games, clocking more than 3,000 minutes.

For the 20-year-old it is all about building momentum from one performance to the next and as such he believes it has been good playing week in, week out for the Canaries.

The second-tier of English football is known for its physicality, though Skipp insists that he hardly had any doubts about handling that aspect of the game when he joined the Canaries.

The challenge was, therefore, to prove it to others, which Skipp insists that he has been able to do so far, giving him satisfaction.

“I’ve started every game this season and you can really build momentum from one performance to the next”, Skipp told Tottenham’s official site.

“It’s been really good from that point of view, playing Saturday-midweek.

“You improve your game understanding and implement what the manager wants to do in matches, making sure you are developing all aspects of your game and working on your weaknesses.

“I always believed I could cope physically, but it’s about going out there and proving it to everyone.

“Touchwood, I’ve coped with it at the moment.”

Skipp will be looking to make sure he ends his loan spell at Norwich by helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League.