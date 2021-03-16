Aston Villa new boy Morgan Sanson has admitted that he is surprised by the intensity of Premier League football, where even the training sessions are a level above what he was used to during his time in France.

Sanson arrived at Villa Park in January from French outfit Marseille, having only plied his trade in his homeland before arriving in England.

The 26-year-old has now played a part in seven Premier League games for Aston Villa, starting only once, but is continuing his integration into Dean Smith’s side.

Sanson admitted he has been caught by surprise with how intense of a competition the Premier League is compared to the likes of French top flight football.

The midfielder explained that the cut and thrust of English top flight football is also reflected in the training sessions, which are more intense than what he is used to in France.

“In terms of intensity, volume of work, [the Premier League] is far above [ Ligue 1]”, Sanson told French broadcaster Canal +.

“Even in training, [the intensity] is levels above.

“I thought I was working [hard] in France, but I have been caught by surprise here.

“In the Premier League there is a lot more intensity, a lot more competition compared to France, there is no time to rest at all.”

Sanson will be determined to continue his adaptation under Smith and put himself in a position where he can earn more substantial game time soon.