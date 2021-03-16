Former top flight star Garth Crooks has claimed that Liverpool could still be in the Premier League title race if Diogo Jota had not got injured at a crucial time in the season.

Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of £41m, and has begun brightly for the Reds, scoring ten goals and providing one assist in 21 games across all competitions.

However, Jota suffered a knee injury in a 1-1 Champions League group stage draw against Midtjylland in December, and was out for more than ten weeks. He returned to action in Liverpool’s last three league games, scoring the winner against Wolves in their last game.

Crooks believes that Liverpool looked more like their old selves, hungry for victory, and Wolves put up a strong fight against them.

He feels that the difference between the teams was Jota, who did not exhibit any hesitation while playing at Molineux and facing his old team-mates in Liverpool colours, even going on to score the winning goal.

Crooks is certain that Jota has been one of Liverpool’s best signings, and if not for his injury, they would have still been in the title mix.

“I enjoyed this fixture”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“Liverpool played like a team that wanted to win the game and Wolves looked like a team who had no intention of letting them.

“The difference between the two sides was the man who Wolves sold to Liverpool last summer.

“Going back to your old stomping ground and facing your former team-mates is never easy but Diogo Jota made it look that way.

“His goal was well taken and enough to put the Reds back on track.

“Jota has been an inspired signing and had it not been for injuries to the Portugal international, Liverpool might still be in touch with another title challenge.”

Liverpool will be hoping for more inspired performances from Jota after the resumption of the Premier League at the end of the international break.