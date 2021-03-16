Andy Halliday has revealed that he views Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor as a better custodian than Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

The Hearts midfielder played alongside McGregor at Rangers and turned out with Pickford at Bradford City; Pickford played 34 times for Bradford.

McGregor has been lauded for his performances for Rangers this season as the Gers have claimed the Scottish Premiership title and progressed in the Europa League.

Pickford meanwhile is England’s number 1, but has come in for criticism for his performances for Everton so far this season.

Halliday feels that Pickford is a top goalkeeper despite the criticism, but admits that he does rate McGregor as better.

“I love him [McGregor] to bits”, Halliday said on Open Goal.

“I played with Jordan Pickford and for me he’s better than Jordan Pickford.

“And listen, Jordan Pickford’s a top goalie. He takes a lot of stick, but he’s England’s number 1.

“But if I was picking my top eleven I’d have Greegsy ahead of him all day.”

Rangers have conceded just nine goals in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, with McGregor keeping 16 clean sheets in the league.

Pickford meanwhile has registered six clean sheets in the Premier League for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.