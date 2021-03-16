Ben Godfrey has revealed what Leeds United told him when he was on trial at the club stuck with him and helped to push him forward.

The York-born defender, who is now on the books at Everton, was released by Middlesbrough as a youngster and headed for trials with Leeds and Barnsley, as he tried to get back into the game.

Leeds took a close look at Godfrey and concluded that he was not better than the players they currently had on their books, opting not to offer him a deal.

But, Godfrey told Everton’s official site, what the Whites told him “stuck with” him.

The Yorkshire giants challenged Godfrey to go and prove to them that their judgement of him was wrong.

Godfrey eventually went to back York City, where he had spent time, and kicked on to break into the club’s first team, where he was spotted by and subsequently signed by, Norwich City.

The defender has now come up against Leeds on four occasions at senior professional level, beating the Whites twice and ending up on the losing side on the other two occasions.

He was part of the Everton side that hosted Leeds at Goodison Park earlier this season, clocking the full 90 minutes as the Whites won 1-0 courtesy of a Raphinha strike.