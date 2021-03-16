Michael Owen believes that the main obstacle to Liverpool’s hopes of sneaking into the top four is the lack of a wobble from the teams above them in the Premier League.

A narrow 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night reignited Liverpool’s dwindling hopes of getting into the top four by the end of the season.

They are just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and there is a belief that if they can put together a run of wins following the international break they could be back in contention.

However, Owen conceded that his former side’s hopes of getting into the top four are not only dependent on them playing well, but also on the teams above them dropping their form in the final leg of the season.

He feels that none of the teams in the current top four look like dropping out of it at the moment and stressed that the Reds will need some luck to go their way in the final months of the season.

Owen said on Premier League TV following the match: “The only problem is that the teams above them in that top four are playing particularly well.

“They don’t look like having a wobble. Leicester had a wobble towards the end of last season and they are going to need a team like that to start struggling.

“Chelsea look very solid, they don’t like they are going to lose.

“Don’t get me wrong as they don’t look like a team who are going to beat anybody 5-0 but they are a good team.

“Manchester United are winning at the minute, Leicester are doing well.

“Liverpool are going to need some luck from elsewhere as well as playing well themselves.”

Liverpool have close to three weeks to prepare before taking an away trip to Arsenal after the international break.