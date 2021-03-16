Crystal Palace star Joel Ward has urged his team-mates to give their all during the final stretch of the season to finish as high as possible in the Premier League.

Ward has been instrumental at the back for the Eagles, who have hit a run of solid form and are delivering the required results at the business end of the season.

Crystal Palace are currently in eleventh in the table with 37 points from 29 games played, and are unbeaten in four of their last five league games, and keeping clean sheets in three.

Ward believes that the Eagles need to continue in the same vein and try and get maximum points from their pending league games.

He feels that Crystal Palace can now afford to attack their remaining games as they look to finish as high as possible.

“It’s now a case for us I believe to kick on and see how many points we can get”, Ward told Crystal Palace TV.

“We’ve got the remaining games to do that and we’ve put ourselves in a great position to go on and attack these last nine games.

“It would be great to do that and finish the season strongly and continue to move up the table.”

Next up for Crystal Palace is a trip to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton after the international break, while after facing the Toffees they host Chelsea at Selhurst Park.