Robbie Gotts has conceded that he did feel pangs of frustration at remaining an unused substitute for Leeds United during a long run of games in the Championship.

Gotts was part of the Leeds matchday squad 21 times in the Championship last season as the Whites earned promotion back to the Premier League.

But he came on just once, for six minutes, in a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City and largely warmed the bench for Leeds for the rest of the season.

The young midfielder admitted that it was frustrating to be on the bench and not getting an opportunity to come on and make a difference.

But he conceded that Leeds were playing well at that moment and revealed that he felt happy just being part of the matchday experience for the Whites.

Gotts told The Athletic: “There was a little bit of frustration but only in a personal sense.

“I wasn’t the manager so I couldn’t bring myself on and the team were doing great.

“It was weird because I actually got to the point of expecting not to come on, just because it had gone on so long.

“But even when I was 19th man on a match day, I was still there and I was still in and around it.

“That was a good feeling.”

Gotts did start in an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal and Marcelo Bielsa apologised to the player in press conferences for not using him more.