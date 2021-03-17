Former Celtic striker Alan McInally has played down Chris Wilder as a managerial option for the Hoops due to the 53-year-old’s lack of experience within Scottish football and his likely desire to remain in England.

Wilder brought his five-year association with Sheffield United to an end by leaving the bottom-placed Premier League club by mutual consent last week.

Though the Blades look set for relegation this season, the English tactician remains reputed for taking the club from the third tier to the top flight.

Wilder’s reputation has seen his name already being associated with a number of clubs, including Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Premier League sides Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

While Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager, former Hoops star McInally, who feels managing the Bhoys is a bigger job than managing the likes of Newcastle, has ruled out Wilder as a potential option due to his lack of experience within Scottish football; he also feels the manager will want to stay in England.

“I do think the likes of Burnley or Newcastle or Crystal Palace will definitely be interested in Chris Wilder, absolutely definitely if the circumstances arose that the job became available“, McInally told Footy Accumulators.

“The Celtic job, make no bones about it, is a bigger job than any other club I just talked about, it really is, it is a huge job.

“Will they take a chance on someone that doesn’t really know anything about Scottish football particularly and certainly with no genuine real attachment to the football club?

“I’m not sure, I’m genuinely not sure, not that you need an attachment to the football club to be the manager of it.

“But I can see Chris probably wanting to stay south of the border and still have the opportunity next season to be a manager.“

Celtic have been linked with a number of names as they continue their hunt for a new manager and it remains to be seen who they appoint to recapture their place as the Scottish champions.