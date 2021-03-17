Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes the Bhoys must act like a strong club if they want Eddie Howe as their new manager and not wait for him to make a decision.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager and the former Bournemouth boss is believed to be one of the top contenders to fill the void left by Neil Lennon’s sacking.

Howe has been out of work since leaving the Cherries last year and is available to join immediately, but so far it seems unlikely he will take up a role before the end of the season.

While he is claimed to be intrigued by the Celtic job, he also has his eyes on a return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace potentiallty in the market for a new manager in the summer.

However, Wilson feels Celtic must learn from their mistakes in the past and demand an answer from Howe right now, rather than wait for him to make a decision at the end of the season.

The former Bhoy said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “Shouldn’t Celtic just be stronger and move on? Have we not learned from the past of Celtic hanging about for people?

“Of course, Fraser Foster was on that was well documented, Celtic wanted to sign him and it kept getting put back and held off and before you knew you have left yourself in trouble.

“Surely, Celtic have to say to Eddie Howe do you want the job, yes or no?

“If no, let’s move on.”

Roy Keane is also believed to be one of the names in the fray to become the next Celtic manager.