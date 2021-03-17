Crystal Palace goal-getter Christian Benteke has insisted that his mentality has not changed after the arrival of striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta at Selhurst Park.

The former Liverpool player has made 22 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season, notching up five goals in the process.

The arrival of Mateta on loan from Mainz in January has bolstered Crystal Palace’s striking options as Roy Hodgson’s side aim for a top ten finish this season.

After making 15 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, Mateta announced himself to the Premier League with a back-heel goal against Brighton in February.

The competition for places in the Crystal Palace attack has become harder,with Hodgson having to choose from players like Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Benteke and now, Mateta.

Benteke welcomed new signing Mateta to the Crystal Palace front-line but insisted that he has not been deterred in terms of the way he challenges himself.

“[There is] competition with Jordan and Wilf, so with Mateta being a new addition, it doesn’t change the way in which I challenge myself every game, every training session”, Benteke told Crystal Palace’s official site.

“It is something good as it gives me many options but at the same time you have to perform to maintain a stable place.”

Benteke has now made a total of 138 appearances for Crystal Palace, but has only found the back of the net on 28 occasions.