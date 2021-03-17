Steven Gerrard is of the view that making it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League would be a monumental achievement for Rangers.

A 1-1 draw at Slavia Prague in the first leg of their last 16 tie has put them in a good position to complete the job at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Rangers have not made it past the last 16 of a European competition since reaching the final of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2008.

Gerrard is acutely aware that Rangers have a great opportunity to be in a European quarter-final this season and admitted that given where the club were when he joined in 2018, it would be a massive achievement.

Rangers also have an Old Firm derby on Sunday but he stressed that the Slavia Prague game on Thursday night is one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history and he wants his players to give their all in that game and focus on reaching the last eight.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “It is right up there at the top as one of the most important games we have faced and played in.

“The opportunity to achieve the last eight from where the club was when I first came in is again a chance to achieve something that is monumental.

“We want to go and empty everything we have got in this game and we don’t have to worry about anything else that is on the horizon after this.

“We need to treat this game in isolation and give it our best and see where it takes us.

“If we are in the draw it will be a fantastic achievement for the players.”

With the league title won, Rangers have the opportunity to focus on going as deep as possible into the Europa League this season.