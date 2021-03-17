Diego Llorente has insisted that Leeds United are aiming to go up the Premier League standings as high as they can and winning against upcoming league opponents Fulham is important for them to seal a spot in upper mid-table.

Leeds registered their first win in the top flight this season against Fulham in a 4-3 thriller at Elland Road back in September and have since registered ten more wins, with the side currently sitting in 12th in the standings.

While the Whites are occupying a place just outside the top ten, their upcoming top flight opponents Fulham are currently locked in relegation battle, struggling in 18th place.

Leeds defender Llorente has insisted that his team are keen on further climbing the standings and a win against Fulham is important to them as they look to consolidate a position in upper mid-table.

The 27-year-admitted he is aware that Fulham are fighting for survival in the top flight, but stressed Leeds are also ready for a fight to ensure that they finish the season as high as they can.

Asked how important a win against Fulham is to them in the grand scheme of ensuring their survival in the top flight, Llorente said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I always say, in football the most important game is the next game, so Fulham is no exception.

“We know they are fighting for their survival in the league, to stay in the Premier League, we are fighting to get as high as we possibly can.

“We want to really consolidate our position in that kind of like upper mid-table sort of area of the league and get as high as we can.

“Both me and my team-mates are really excited about this game coming up at the weekend and I think after the hard-fought point against Chelsea, which I think was a good point, sets you up to go out for a victory against Fulham

“We know how important that game is and it is important to follow up a draw if you can with a victory.”

The Whites are currently winless in their last three league outings and will be determined to leave Craven Cottage with their first win in the capital under Marcelo Bielsa.